MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $293.05 and last traded at $299.57. Approximately 3,525,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,025,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.07.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,783,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $254,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

