13,471 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,471 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $12,007,000. Netflix makes up 3.1% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $929.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $953.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $853.33. The stock has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

