Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Boosted by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 247.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SNPS opened at $447.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.35. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.73 and a twelve month high of $624.80.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

