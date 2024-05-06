Sapient Capital LLC Takes $641,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Get Our Latest Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.