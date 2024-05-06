Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Cactus stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

