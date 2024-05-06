Premium Brands (PBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Premium Brands to post earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

PBH opened at C$88.13 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.99.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBH. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.70.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

