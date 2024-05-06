National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.370-4.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NHI

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.25. 137,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.