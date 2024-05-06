JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $195.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.92. 242,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $201.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.