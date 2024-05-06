Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $3,621,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

