Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $169.48 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $169.48 million and $3.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,458.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00752698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00128157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00208244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00101374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

