Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.91. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 921,708 shares changing hands.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

