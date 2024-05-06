aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 1,323,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. FMR LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 413,162 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 293,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 237,849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 114,983 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

