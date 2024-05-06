First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $174.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average is $165.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

