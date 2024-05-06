Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $106.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.13. 3,948,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,523. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Moderna by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

