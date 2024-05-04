OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

OUTFRONT Media has raised its dividend by an average of 46.7% per year over the last three years. OUTFRONT Media has a payout ratio of 157.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

