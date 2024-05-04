OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
OUTFRONT Media has raised its dividend by an average of 46.7% per year over the last three years. OUTFRONT Media has a payout ratio of 157.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.
OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance
Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OUTFRONT Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OUTFRONT Media
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.