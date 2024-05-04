JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.50. Approximately 679,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,737,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $60,320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.