JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.50. Approximately 679,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,737,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.
The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
