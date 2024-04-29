Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $576,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $92.08 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.