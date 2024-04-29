Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 1,097.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TZA. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $655,000. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 985.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TZA opened at $19.99 on Monday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

