Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after buying an additional 619,179 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $39,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.23. The stock had a trading volume of 300,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,361. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.45 and its 200 day moving average is $260.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

