Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $67.88 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

