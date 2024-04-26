Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,127. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $274.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

