South Dakota Investment Council Buys New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.