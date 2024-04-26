Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Issued By Cormark

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

