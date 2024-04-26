Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:PSD opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00. Pulse Seismic has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a market cap of C$117 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.86 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 38.35%. On average, analysts predict that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0405823 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

