Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rogers Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Edward Rogers purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,569.96.

