Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.05

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Stock Up 0.2 %

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra stock opened at GBX 176.40 ($2.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.42 million, a PE ratio of -17,575.10 and a beta of 0.48. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a 12 month low of GBX 144.03 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.72). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

In other Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra news, insider Joanna Santinon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,600 ($39,031.62). In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,684 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,492.32 ($3,078.46). Also, insider Joanna Santinon acquired 20,000 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($39,031.62). Insiders acquired 41,684 shares of company stock worth $6,709,232 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

