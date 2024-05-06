aelf Market Capitalization Tops $401.86 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $401.86 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000966 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,834,940 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

