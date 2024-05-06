ATOR Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.26 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $90.26 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00003394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,571.918 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.22793777 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,214,389.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

