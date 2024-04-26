OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.08.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.