JMP Securities Raises Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target to $16.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.