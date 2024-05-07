Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

