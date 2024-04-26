Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$1.20 at Desjardins

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$352.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. Corporate insiders own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

