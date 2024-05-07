Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,771 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 70,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 531.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.