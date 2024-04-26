Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.21. 3,022,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,891,105. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.95 and a 200-day moving average of $192.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.