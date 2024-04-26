Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,433,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,244,000 after buying an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,801,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $311.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $335.25.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.