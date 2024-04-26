Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 2,627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CorVel by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CorVel by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $238.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.52 and a 200-day moving average of $230.07. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $265.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total value of $359,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $719,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,633,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total transaction of $359,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,007. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRVL

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.