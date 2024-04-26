Jefferies Financial Group Raises Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $17.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

