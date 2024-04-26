Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.70.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$9.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.64.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

