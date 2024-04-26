Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.57.

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$33.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.74. Strathcona Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$869.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources will post 4.4259502 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

