HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.77. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $50.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.66 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

