ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

