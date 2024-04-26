Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gain Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

