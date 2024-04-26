Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

RNAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 845.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,472 shares of company stock worth $365,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee owned approximately 0.98% of Cartesian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

