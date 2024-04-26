Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ (KNSA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.11 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

