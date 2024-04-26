DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $8.25 on Friday, reaching $129.76. 2,780,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,132. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

