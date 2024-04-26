Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UNGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 146,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.43. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

