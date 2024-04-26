Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.
View Our Latest Analysis on CHP.UN
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.