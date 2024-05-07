Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.22 million. Confluent also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.
Shares of CFLT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,354,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
