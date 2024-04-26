Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.96. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$184.50.

TSE:CNR opened at C$170.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

