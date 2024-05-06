TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $204.28. 18,967,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,315,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average of $192.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

