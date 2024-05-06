The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday.

JYNT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,302. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $236.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Joint by 345.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Joint by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Joint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

